A speeding car rammed into a motorcycle in Chishtian, killing the husband, wife and their 10-year-old son on Friday.

The accident took place near Adda Chak Abdullah at Bahawalnagar Road. The accident claimed life of man, his wife and their son.

Whereas, one sister and one brother have received serious injuries and are under treatment at THQ hospital.

The family was resident of street number 11, Mahajar Colony, Chishtian.