Share:

MOHMAND- Two motorcyclists were killed, according to local sources, when they were struck by a speeding passenger luxury bus travelling from Bajaur to Karachi on the Peshawar-Bajaur Road in Safi tehsil close to Bawata Bazar. The deceased, Niaz Wali and Riaz Khan were sent to the adjacent hospital, where they both passed away as a result of their wounds.

After the tragedy, passengers flung stones at the bus and damaged the windows out of grief for the three deaths caused by the collision of passenger buses on the key Peshawar-Bajaur road in a week.

After the local police arrived and took control of the situation, an incident report was submitted and an investigation was launched.