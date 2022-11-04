Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s Shahzaib Khan and female athlete Naqsh Hamdani have qualified for the finals after winning their respective semifinals in their respective categories in the ongoing 4th Combaxx Asian Open International Taekwondo Championship G2 being organized by Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF) at the Liaquat Gymnasium on Thursday. Shahzaib Khan downed Islalmov Zhakhrekan of Kazakhstan in the -54 men’s semifinal contest while Naqsh Hamdani outplayed Zahro Mizzare of Afghanistan in the -53 women’s category semifinal. Aidana (Kazakhstan) downed Ana Delo of Timor Leste in the -46 kg women’s semifinal while Indra Bajneet (Nepal) beat Maliha Ali of Pakistan in the semifinal of –67kg. Meanwhile, Farzan Falah (Iran) beat Ibrahim Zaki (Egypt) in the-63kg men in the semifinal. In the semifinal of the -80kg men’s category, Hasan Bashiri (Iran) beat Alireza (Iran). In the earlier matches, Shahzaib Khan outplayed Elwalid Mahdy Khalid from Egypt 2-0 in the -54 Men’s competition, while Naqsh Hamdani beat compatriot Fakhra Khalid 2-0 in -53 women’s category contest.