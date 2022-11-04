Share:

Mainly dry weather is expected in most plain areas of the country, while cold in northern areas during the next twelve hours.

However, rain-wind with thunderstorm and snowfall over the hilly areas is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperatures of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad fourteen degree centigrade, Lahore nineteen, Karachi twenty-four, Peshawar seventeen, Quetta eleven, Gilgit ten and Murree twelve degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar and Leh, partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian seven degree centigrade, Jammu fifteen, Leh minus two, Anantnag and Baramulla six degree centigrade.