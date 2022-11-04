Share:

Peshawar-Health Sectoral Working group meeting was held in the World Health Organization (WHO) Sub Office Peshawar here on Thursday to discuss the support of partners in rehabilitation efforts and flood emergency response and to align efforts to avoid duplication of support provision.

Dr Qadir Shah, Director of the Flood Cell of the Health Department Dr Majid, WHO Provincial Lead Dr Babar Alam, as well as representatives from UNICEF, UNOCHA, GIZ, and other partners, attended the meeting.

Dr Majid shared details of current disease outbreaks and trends in flood-hit areas of the province. He mentioned that 1,246 cases of various diseases were reported across KP in the last 24 hours.

Dr Qadir Shah, Personal Staff Officer to the Secretary of Health, while representing the secretary’s office, appreciated the efforts of the department and other partners for working under one umbrella. He asked that partners in the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa should come together to support the departmental efforts of post-flood activities.

He said that the department of health needs technical help in the form of human resources for one year in the areas of Universal Health Coverage, Health Financing, Health Policy, Public-Private partnership, Social Health Protection, Communications, Data Analysis, and Research.