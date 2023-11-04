Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

12 gamblers arrested over cock fighting  

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 12 gamblers on cock fights and recovered stake money of Rs 30,000, 11 mobile phones, and six chickens from their possession during a crackdown here on Friday, informed a police spokesman. According to the details, Dhamial Police held 12 gamblers who were identified as Nazir, Mehran, Amir, Fahad, Shahbaz, Ahmed, Qasim, Mazhar, Asif, Sikandar, Naveed and Abdul Samad. 

Police have registered a case against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar appreciated the performance of the police team adding that gambling was the root of other evils and action against such elements would be continued.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023