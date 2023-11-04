14 soldiers among 19 martyred in Balochistan, KP terrorist attacks

ISLAMABAD/ DERA ISMAIL KHAN - At least 19 people including 14 Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom and 24 others were injured in two terrorist attacks in Balochistan’s Gwadar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan districts on Friday. According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fourteen Pakistan Army soldiers embraced martyrdom when two vehicles of the security forces were ambushed in Gwadar district.

“On November 3, two vehicles of the security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar District, Balochistan were ambushed by the terrorists resulting in the shahadat of 14 soldiers, the ISPR said. Following the incident, sanitisation operation was carried out in the area to apprehend perpetrators of the heinous act and to bring them to justice. The ISPR said that security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen their resolve. Meanwhile, at least five passers-by were killed and24 others, including policemen and civilians were injured in a bomb blast targeting a police van in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani told reporters that the blast occurred when a police convoy was going towards a check post near Tank Adda. He said that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted in a motorcycle exploded near the police van through a mobile phone. Five people died on the spot. They were identified by police as Qamar Zaman, Izzat Ullah, Siffat Ullah and two others. The injured were identified as Marzak Khan, Abdul Hameed, Muhammad Ishaq, Qudrat Ullah, Ameer hamza, Ehtesham, Shakeel, Rajab, Aman Ullah, Jalal Uddin, Hamd Ullah, Waqas, Nasir, Zubair, Maulana Abdul Sattar, Rahil Israel, Shereen Bibi, Yasmeen Bibi, Constable Rehman Ullah and Traffic Constable Naveed Akhtar. The DPO condemned the attack and said that it was a cowardly act of terrorism. He said that the police were in a war against terrorism and would not be deterred by such attacks. He also renewed his pledge to make Dera Ismail Khan a terrorism- free district. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for treatment. The police and security forces cordoned off the area and started a search operation. The identification of the dead and other injured was in process. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Nasir Mehmood Satti later visited DHQ to inquire after the health of the injured victims. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar strongly condemned terrorist attack near a police mobile in Dera Ismail Khan, in which four passers-by were killed and 15 police officials and civilians sustained injuries. According to police, the vehicle carrying elite force personnel was targeted by unknown militants.