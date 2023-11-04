147,973 illegal foreigners repatriated through Torkham Border

Khyber - epatriation of illegal Afghan citizens is in progress as 19344 Afghanis returned to their homeland via the Torkham border during last twenty-four hours.

As per Afghan Commissionerate 0.147949 Afghan nationals had returned to Afghanistan during last month. Approximately 17118 Afghan citizens residing illegally in various parts of the country returned to Afghanistan.

According to available information, 2530 Afghanis from Punjab, 2330 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 536 immigrants from Islamabad, 103 from Azad Kashmir, 103 from Sindh had been shifted to the holding centre, Landi Kotal from where they were repatriated to Afghanistan.

It is worth to mention here that after expiry of the deadline, a crackdown against unlawful immigrants was launched across the country.

Meanwhile, locals philanthropists and political workers set up welcome camps in Landi Kotal and Torkham and provided food and other essential items to the repatriating Afghan families.