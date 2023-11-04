2 shops sealed, 11 shopkeepers arrested on overcharging

BAHAWALPUR - On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa, a crackdown is underway against overpricing and hoarding to ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates. Assistant commissioners and price control magistrates are active in the field. Price control magistrates are regularly visiting the fruit and vegetable markets to monitor the auction of fruits and vegetables. The price control magistrates are keeping track of the prices of essential food items in the markets. They visited 1,662 shops, carts, and other business points on November 2. A fine of more than Rs117,000 was imposed on the spot for the violations. As many as 2 shops were sealed and 11 shopkeepers were arrested for overcharging.