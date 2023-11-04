24 medical emergency vehicles provided for Raiwind Ijtima participants

LAHORE - The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue- 1122) has provided an emergency medical cover to the participants in the Raiwind Ijtima. District Emergency Officer (DEO) Shahid Waheed told APP that eight emergency vehicles and 16 motorbike-ambulances have been deployed with staff to provide emergency services to the participants in the annual Raiwind congregation. He said that Rescue-1122 provided emergency services to 68 participants during the last 24 hours. Waheed said that Rescue-1122 provided medical assistance to 47 participants and shifted them to various nearby government hospitals. Rescue-1122 also provided medical assistance to 21 participants on-the-spot, added Waheed. The first session of Raiwind Ijtima is being organised from Nov 2 to Nov 5. According to the Ijtima administration, around 5 lakh people are participating in the first phase.