40000 fake Identity cards blocked in Quetta during ongoing crackdown: Jan

QUETTA - Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai announced on Friday that a crackdown is underway against those who make fake identity cards (IDs). Over 40,000 fake IDs have been blocked in Quetta so far. Achakzai also addressed criticism of the government’s treatment of Afghans and undocumented immigrants, stating that no Afghan refugee is being forcibly deported from Pakistan. He said that action is only being taken against those immigrants who are living in the country without valid documents. Achakzai emphasized that Pakistan has been hosting over 1.7 million refugees for many years and will continue to do so in the future. He said that the Caretaker PM and Chief Minister of Balochistan have instructed concerned officials to ensure that no guest’s self-esteem is hurt during the crackdown. The Information Minister also announced that NADRA has blocked over one lakh ID cards so far during the crackdown. He said that more than twenty thousand people have volunteered to leave Pakistan from Chaman Border. Achakzai termed the issuance of a health card in Balochistan as an important milestone. He said that the health card is a gift to the people of Balochistan from the government. Under the health card, every citizen can receive treatment from any hospital up to one million rupees. Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafaqat said that all kinds of facilities have been provided in the holding center in Quetta. He said that immigrants coming from Punjab and Sindh will be kept in the centers before being sent back to their country from Chaman Border. Shafaqat also announced that the goods seized by Customs in Balochistan will be sold in Sunday markets.