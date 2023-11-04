55-year-old man shot dead by robbers in Karachi

KARACHI-The Karachi police have failed to stem the rising tide of violent street crimes as another man was shot dead by muggers when he tried to resist a robbery attempt in Malir on Friday.

A 55-year-old man – identified as Haider Raza – was returning home from a bank after withdrawing his salary when unknown assailants opened fire on him outside his house in Saudabad area of Malir district.

Haider Raza – who was a government employee and also a rickshaw driver – was returning home from a bank when suspected robbers riding a motorcycle pulled over beside him near the victim’s house.

One of his accomplices got down, walked up to Raza, and asked him at gunpoint to hand over his cash and cell-phone. When Raza offered resistance, he shot him, killing him on the spot. A rescue ambulance shifted the body to the hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Over 100 people have been killed in robbery attempts in Karachi during the current year.

Earlier in October, a young man was gunned down by armed robbers over resistance in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The unfortunate turn of events unfolded when two armed suspects on a motorcycle intercepted the young man – identified as Muhammad Saad – near Johar Mor.

As soon as he offered some resistance one of them shot him and rode away, the police said. The body was shifted to hospital to fulfil medico-legal formalities.