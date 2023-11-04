Saturday, November 04, 2023
7 booked for fireworks, aerial firing at weddings

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-Police on Thursday night raided two marriage parties and arrested seven accused for displaying firearms, aerial firing, and use of firecrackers.
According to a police spokesman, Airport police conducted a raid and arrested five accused namely Abdul Rehman, Kashif, Fakhar, Husnain, and Sohail Abbas setting off fireworks during a wedding ceremony. 
In another raid, Civil Lines police arrested two accused namely Samad Khan and Farhad allegedly involved in the use of firecrackers.
Police also recovered weapons and fireworks items from their possession, and registered separate cases against the accused.
SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police teams and said that actions would continue against such criminals who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks. 
He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect the lives and properties of people.

