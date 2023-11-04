“Toothless court is the worst form of injustice.” This comment comes from a Supreme Court Judgment penned down by Mr. Justice Mansoor Ali Shah in a case that was heard by a 3-member bench of the Supreme Court just a few months ago. It came amidst the discussion on the approach required to be taken to tackle the problem of delays in the litigation process. Importantly, this judgment shunned the practice of orders granting repetitive adjournments with warnings of “last and final” and “absolute last and final” opportunity terming them as meaningless orders that shatter the confidence of the litigant public and, consequently, weaken the authority of the Court having a devastating effect on the credibility of the justice system.

However, it is not for the first time that such comments have come from the Apex Court about the current state of affairs undermining our judicial process. It was not too long ago, in the year, 2019, when a 2-member bench of the Supreme Court passed similar comments. In a judgment authored by Mr. Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan he specifically mentioned that the trend of granting “last opportunity (Akhri Mouqa)” then “absolute last opportunity (Qatai Akhri Mouqa)” and then “absolute absolute last opportunity (Qatai Qatai Akhri Mouqa)” make a mockery of the provisions of law and those responsible to interpret and implement it. In the same judgment, he also expressed dismay over the prevailing pattern in the conduct of litigation in the Lower Courts of Pakistan which is heavily permeated with adjournments which stretch, what would otherwise be a quick trial, into a lengthy, expensive time-consuming and frustrating process for both the litigant and the judicial system.

Under Article 189 of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973, the decisions of Supreme Court are binding on all other courts in Pakistan. However, despite these clear and meaningful judgments from the Honourable Supreme Court, have the High Courts or lower courts abandoned this practice of granting repetitive adjournments? The evident answer to this question is: NO!

This leads us to wonder why these judgments of the Supreme Court are being disregarded by the High Courts and lower courts despite them being constitutionally bound to follow the same? It seems that the principles enunciated in these judgments or similar judgments can be termed as ‘Objective Statements’; however, a road map to fulfil these Objective Statements is clearly missing. Without making structural and wholesome reforms in the Judicial Process these objectives cannot be achieved.

Perhaps, a better way to explain the root cause of the problem would be to analyze how a normal judicial day is conducted in Pakistan. Typically, a Judge of the High Court has to deal with cases – on a daily basis – anywhere between the number of 50-75 in his capacity of a Single Bench of the High Court. If he has to preside in the Divisional Bench of the High Court as well, then one can easily add 50% cases more to the number of daily cases that a High Court Judge has to hear in a single day. It is not humanly possible to properly hear and justly decide nearly 100 cases in a single day. Resultantly, we have a long list of pendency plaguing our judicial system. If one observes carefully, the number of cases that are properly heard and decided on their merits by a Judge in a single day is not more than 05 to 10. Then how do you deal with rest of the cases fixed for hearing? By adopting a lax approach towards adjournments. Or, alternatively, the mechanism of giving ‘directions’ is used when the High Court transfers the petition before a government department with the direction to listen to the person who has filed the case and redress his grievance within 02 to 04 weeks while remaining within the dictates of law. In most cases, the matter remains unresolved and makes it return to the Court’s halls – in one form or the other – resulting in multiplicity of litigation.

Whether we look at the tolerant approach towards adjournments or at the trend of directions order, both of these approaches promote inefficiency in the system. In turn, inefficiency breeds corruption. Resultantly, the whole system gets into disrepute and, eventually, collapses.

It is, thus, the need of the hour to realize that without making structural changes and wholesome reforms within the process of dispensation of justice, we cannot and should not expect the adjournment culture to simply wither away – no matter how many directions or objective statements may come from superior courts.

Part of such wholesome reforms could include ‘administration of court’s working’ and ‘Case-management’ as the two essential features to reduce delays in decisions of pending cases.

A large number of cases are fixed in the daily cause lists of the courts in which there is no actual ‘hearing’ to be conducted. Such cases would include, for example where: (a) notices have to be issued to any side, or (b) power of attorney has to be submitted, or (c) a reply to any claim or application has to be received. These are cases in which the Judge is simply administering and regulating the conduct of cases so that they may proceed to trial stage. These cases being of ‘administrative’ or ‘ministerial’ nature can simply be taken out of the court’s daily cause lists and be put before the Court’s administrative staff, like a Registrar, at least in the High Courts. This way a huge drop in the lengthy daily cause lists can be achieved and only those cases that are ripe for arguments or evidence stage shall be put for an actual hearing before a Judge. Unfortunately, for reasons best known to the decision-makers, this simple attainable modification to the functioning of the system seems hard to materialize. Case in point being the Companies Act, 2017, Section 5 of which specifically mentions that there shall be a “Registrar of the Company Bench” duly notified by the Chief Justice of the respective High Court who shall perform all ministerial and administrative business of the Company cases such as receipt of petitions, written replies, issuance of notices etc.; however, for the past 06 years a Registrar of the Company Bench is yet to be appointed, at least, in the Honourable Lahore High Court, Lahore.

Regarding the other aspect, i.e. ‘case management’, it means that when a case is fixed in the daily cause list for a Learned Judge, then it must be heard, unless there are compelling circumstances beyond the control of one party that justify the adjournment sought. By proceeding with decisions of cases, the elements of efficiency and expedition are encouraged within a legal system. Grant or refusal of an adjournment is, essentially, a paradigm example of a discretionary case management system and grant of adjournment should only be used as a last resort – only to avoid any miscarriage of justice – and it must not be granted in routine. Even if an adjournment has to be granted, there must be a limit as to how many times a court may use this discretion in favour of any side. For instance, in the case of Sadia Israr v/s Afzal Yousaf [2017 CLC Note 182], the Hon’ble Lahore High Court had held that repeated adjournments are to be avoided and a Court should only grant a maximum number of three adjournments and that too after recording of reasons. Unfortunately, in practice we see that several dozen adjournments are granted during the course of a case.

Regrettably, the process of dispensation of justice in Pakistan is near to collapse – if not already completely collapsed. As noted earlier, a number of wholesome reforms are required. But no real headway can be expected to be made if the structural reforms of ‘court’s administration’ and ‘case-management’ are not at the forefront of the reforms’ agenda.

–The writer is a practising Barrister, and Head of Chambers at Hassan Law Chambers (HLC). He can be reached at hassannawaz@hotmail.com