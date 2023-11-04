Afghanistan pip Pakistan in World Cup standings with Netherlands thumping

LUCKNOW - Afghanistan achieved a com­prehensive seven-wicket win over the Netherlands in the 34th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, buoyed by half-cen­turies from Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi, along with a collective bowling effort.

This well-executed victory propelled Afghanistan to the fifth position in the World Cup standings, supplanting Pakistan, who have secured six points from seven matches. In their pursuit of a modest 180- run target, Afghanistan effi­ciently reached the total, losing just three wickets and with 111 balls to spare.

The initial phase of Afghani­stan’s innings saw openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (10) and Ibrahim Zadran (20) departing without making a substantial impact. By the 11th over, both were back in the pavilion, and Afghanistan had only managed 55 runs on the board. However, skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah’s resilient partnership of 74 runs put Af­ghanistan back in control, with both players achieving half-centuries.

Rahmat Shah, unfortunately, departed after an impressive 54-ball 52, which included eight boundaries. Shahidi, on the other hand, stood his ground firmly and formed a match-winning partnership with Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored a brisk 31 not out. Sha­hidi smashed unbeaten 56 off 64 balls, hitting six boundaries. Among the Netherlands bowl­ers, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, and Saqib Zulfiqar each managed to claim a wicket.

Opting to bat first, the Netherlands’ batting lineup faltered, with their innings concluding in the 47th over, leaving them with a modest total of 179, despite Sybrand Engelbrecht’s half-century. The Dutch side got off to a shaky start as Mujeeb Ur Rah­man dismissed Wesley Barresi (1) in the opening over.

Colin Ackermann and Max O’Dowd then formed a cru­cial 70-run partnership for the second wicket, rescuing their team from a precarious situation. However, O’Dowd’s valuable contribution came to an end in the 12th over due to a direct hit by Azmatullah Omarzai. O’Dowd had struck nine boundaries during his 40-ball 42.

Engelbrecht joined Acker­mann, and the pair built a brief 19-run partnership before Engelbrecht was run out in a mix-up. He struck 29 off 35 balls, featuring four boundar­ies. The Netherlands’ troubles with running between the wickets continued as skipper Scott Edwards fell for a duck on the next delivery.

A series of dismissals fol­lowed in quick succession as the Netherlands lost wickets at an alarming rate. Engelbrecht was the sole batsman who kept the scoreboard ticking. Howev­er, even his innings came to an end when he was run out, leav­ing the Netherlands with a to­tal of four. He hammered 58 off 86 balls, hitting six boundaries. Roelof van der Merwe (11) and Aryan Dutt (10) added some crucial runs at the end. M Nabi clinched 3/28, while Noor Ah­mad claimed two wickets.