Balochistan facing natural disaster for past decades including drought: Governor

QUETTA - Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Friday said that unfortunately, Balochistan has been facing natural disasters for the past several decades, including drought. Earthquakes and floods have been frequent, resulting in large-scale damage to both the agriculture and livestock sectors. Modern science and technology have enabled mankind to minimise the risks and damages faced by natural disasters with its comprehensive strategy and timely planning, he said. He expressed these views while talking to Chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society, Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari called on him at Governor House here. Chairman of Red Crescent Balochistan Takri Shafqat Longove was also present in the meeting. Balochistan governor said that there was a strong possibility that mankind would become stronger and more stable in the near future, saying that the landlords and poor farmers of the entire province were going through a lot of difficulties and they should be provided with a special package including cheap electricity and quality seeds. He said that to deal with any possible future emergency, we have to plan long-term and short-term and to increase the capacity of the people working in the relevant institutions. A large number of volunteers will have to be created at the Union Council level. It is a fact that political organisations can also play an effective role in highlighting the voluntary spirit and sense of community and welfare activities and service, he mentioned. He said that it was a tragedy for people all over the world that even after taking a long journey of evolution and development, people have not yet succeeded in completely controlling natural disasters. The governor warned the concerned institutions and said that Balochistan might be a victim of natural calamities at any time, for this, we have to take better and effective security measures at the government level. He made it clear that Quetta city was located in seismic zone and if the construction of buildings was not kept in view of the dangers of earthquakes, then we might face many dangers and concerns. Therefore, it is not possible to get rid of the possible threats without devising a comprehensive strategy at the government level, he said.