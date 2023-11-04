Bilawal foresees PPP’s clear victory in general polls

KARACHI - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday predicted his party’s clear victory in the upcoming general elections, claiming, the next government would be of the PPP. The PPP chairman, while speaking to the media after inaugurating the Free Diagnostic Laboratory under JDC Foundation, said it was a great achievement that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had officially announced the date (February 8, 2024) for general elections. He said it would have been better if the ECP itself had given the date for the general elections, and the Supreme Court would not interfere. “Well, whatever happened, it’s done now, the elections should be held on February 8,” he urged. Chairman Bilawal said all political parties should get a level playing field in the general elections, adding that PPP had not been given a level playing field in any of the past elections. “Even during the elections of 1988 and 2008, PPP did not have a level playing field, but despite this, PPP secured its mandate and formed governments,” he pointed out. He said PTI was founded on such grounds that no other party, except PTI, should have a level playing field in the election. “If they (PTI) are facing some difficulties in election now, ‘Welcome to the Club’,” he added. In response to a question, he said PPP had not taken any decision regarding alliance with PTI so far. “I think that all the political parties of the country should come together to evolve a charter of democracy (CoD), and if PTI also recognises the CoD, it will be a good development,” he added. To a question about deportation of refugees, Bilawal said no party could support any illegal act, but questions were being raised about the manner in which measures were being taken against refugees. “Pakistan People’s Party has always had a strong stand on human rights.” he said and demanded that the law must be implemented, but human rights must be taken care of. In response to a question regarding the situation in Gaza, the PPP Chairman said that the presidents and prime ministers of different countries were silent at the moment, but the people, from East to West, of those countries were not, adding: “The people of these countries, especially the youth, were sending a message to their respective governments that they should stand with the oppressed people of Palestine.” He said that this was happening for the first time in history that they were seeing genocide on social media. “Now the world has an obligation to stop the brutality with which international law is being violated in Gaza, and the way children are being killed there, which is genocide,” demanded Pakistan’s former foreign minister.