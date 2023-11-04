CDWP clears 9 projects worth Rs224b

ISLAMABAD-The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Friday gave go-ahead to nine projects worth Rs224 billion. The CDWP, which met under Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, approved five development projects with a cost of Rs 10.022 billion and recommended four projects worth Rs213.86 billion to the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) for further consideration. Secretary Planning Awais Manzur Sumra, senior officials from Planning Commission and Federal Ministries/Divisions participated in the meeting, while Chairman/ACS (Dev) from provincial governments also participated in the meeting. Projects related to food & agriculture, education, energy, physical planning & housing, science & technology, social welfare, transport & communication and water resources sectors were considered in the meeting.

A project related to food & agriculture sector, namely ‘Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Security Support Project,’ worth Rs24.640 billion was presented to the CDWP. The project has been forwarded to ECNEC for further consideration. The location of the project is districts Charsadda, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swat, and Upper Dir. The project is proposed to be financed through foreign funding by Asian Development Bank.

The CDWP granted approval to a project related to the education sector namely ‘Rehabilitation of Schools in Balochistan Affected by Flooding’ worth Rs1400 million. The location of the project is district(s): Lasbela, Dera Bugti, Quetta, Sibi, Naseerabad, Chaman, Kalat, Khuzdar, Sohbatpur, Kachhi, Killa Abdullah, Jaferabad, Killa Saifullah, Panjgur, Mastung, Musakhel & Jhal Magsi. The project will be funded through federal PSDP. The project aims to rehabilitate and restore schools that have been severely affected by floods, with the objective of improving schooling opportunities for students in the flood affected areas of Balochistan.

Another project from education sector presented in the forum namely “Sindh school rehabilitation project under flood restoration program” worth Rs83.187 billion has been recommended to ECNEC for further consideration. The provincial government will pay 10% of the total cost of Rs 7562.50 million, while ADB will pay 90% of the cost. The project will cover 17 districts of the Sindh. This project includes the construction of completely and partially damaged schools and upgradation of 62 primary schools to the secondary, middle and higher secondary level by construction new blocks.

A project related to physical planning & housing sector presented in the forum namely “Permanent settlement of IIOJK Refugees 1989 onwards (phase-1)” was approved at the cost of Rs3096.500 million. The location of the project is Bagh, Hattian Bala, Kotli and Muzaffarabad districts of AJK.

A project related to social sector namely “Women Inclusive Finance Development Program” was presented in the forum valued at Rs31.413 billion. The forum has referred it to ECNEC for further consideration. It aims to support women entrepreneurs across Pakistan. The Ministry of Finance (MoF) is designated as the executing agency for this funding proposed to come from foreign sources, specifically ADB. The implementation agency is the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), which will establish a Project Implementation Unit (PIU). The PIU’s expenses will be covered by SBP’s own funds. The financing will be overseen by a steering committee led by the executive director of SBP, with members from relevant stakeholders. A project related to transport & communication presented in the meeting namely “Construction of BT Road Nagor Sharif to Suntsar 54 km (Revised)” was approved by the CDWP forum. A project related to transport & communications presented in the meeting namely “Improvement & Reconditioning of Noseri Leswa By- Pass road length 52-Km District Muzaffarabad Neelum, AJK” worth Rs1622.045 million has been approved by the CDWP forum.

A project related to water resources presented n the meeting namely “Sindh Barrages improvement project phase-II (Rehabilitation and Modernization of Sukkur Barrage and remaining works for rehabilitation and modernization of Guddu Barragge)” worth Rs74618.340 million has been referred to ECNEC for further approval. A project related to science & technology sector presented namely “Establishment of Pak Korea Testing Laboratory for PV Modules and Allied equipment (Revised)” worth Rs1504.955m has been approved by the forum.