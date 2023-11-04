Cement despatches fall by 5.78pc in Oct

ISLAMABAD-Cement despatches declined by 5.78 percent in October as total despatches were 4.007 million tons against 4.253 million tons despatched during the same month of last fiscal year.

According to the data released by All Pakistan Cement Manufacturers Association, local cement despatches by the industry during the month of October 2023 were 3.292 million tons compared to 3.890 million tons in October 2022, showing a decline of 15.38%. Exports despatches however increased by massive 97.33% as the volumes increased from 362,350 tons in October 2022 to 715,028 tons in October 2023.

In October 2023, north based cement mills despatched 2.903 million tons cement, showing a decline of 11.35%, against 3.275 million tons despatches in October 2022. South based mills despatched 1.104 million tons cement during October 2023 that was 12.90% more compared to the despatches of 0.978 million tons during October 2022.

North based cement mills despatched 2.780 million tons cement in domestic markets in October 2023, showing a decline of 11.57%, against 3.143 million tons despatches in October 2022. South based mills despatched 512,320 tons cement in local markets during October 2023 that was 31.41% less compared to the despatches of 746,927 tons during October 2022. Exports from north based mills declined by 6.16% as the quantities reduced from 131,111 tons in October 2022 to 123,029 tons in October 2023. Exports from south however increased by massive 156.01% to 591,999 tons in October 2023 from 231,239 tons during the same month last year. During the first four months of current fiscal year, total cement despatches (domestic and exports) were 15.892 million tons that are 14.55% more than 13.874 million tons despatched during the corresponding period of last fiscal year.

Domestic despatches during this period were 13.426 million tons against 12.492 million tons during same period last year, showing an increase of 7.47%. Export despatches also increased by 78.53% as the volumes increased to 2.466 million tons during the first four months of current fiscal year compared to 1.381 million tons exports done during same period of last fiscal year.

North based mills despatched 11.113 million tons cement domestically during the first four months of current fiscal year, showing an increase of 6.83% than cement despatches of 10.402 million tons during July-October 2022. Exports from north also increased by 31.31% to 551,264 tons during July-October 2023 compared with 419,823 tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by north based mills increased by 7.78% to 11.664 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 10.822 million tons during same period of last financial year.

Domestic despatches by south based mills during July-October 2023 were 2.312 million tons, showing an increase of 10.65%, over 2.090 million tons cement despatched during the same period of last fiscal year. Exports from south also increased by 99.15% to 1.915 million tons during July-October 2023 compared with 0.962 million tons exported during the same period last year. Total despatches by south based mills increased by 38.54% to 4.227 million tons during first four months of current financial year from 3.051 million tons during same period of last financial year.