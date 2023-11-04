Country needs honest people for crucial decisions: Khattak

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian chief Pervez Khattak said on Saturday the country needed honest people due to crunch economic and political situation.

He said should his party was aware of the problems of people and wanted to give them rights people at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Malakand, Khattak highlighted that reforms were made in the province during his five-year rule adding

Khattak said that PTI chairman’s promise of a new Pakistan was just an eyewash adding he lent him support to change the system but all the slogans were false highlighting PTI chief did not listen to anyone except himself.

He questioned, “How much progress has been made in four years of PTI?"

He added that PTI chairman believed in the politics of hate as he despised all political parties and their leaders.