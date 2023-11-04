Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Country needs honest people for crucial decisions: Khattak

Country needs honest people for crucial decisions: Khattak
Web Desk
8:16 PM | November 04, 2023
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarian chief Pervez Khattak said on Saturday the country needed honest people due to crunch economic and political situation.

He said should his party was aware of the problems of people and wanted to give them rights people at their doorsteps.

Speaking at the induction ceremony in Malakand, Khattak highlighted that reforms were made in the province during his five-year rule adding

Khattak said that PTI chairman’s promise of a new Pakistan was just an eyewash adding he lent him support to change the system but all the slogans were false highlighting PTI chief did not listen to anyone except himself.

He questioned, “How much progress has been made in four years of PTI?"

He added that PTI chairman believed in the politics of hate as he despised all political parties and their leaders.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023