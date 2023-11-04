Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Court sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand

LHC seeks reply from IGP on Khadija Shah’s contempt petition

Court sends Khadija Shah to jail on judicial remand
Agencies
November 04, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -   A local court on Friday sent fashion designer Khadija Shah to jail on 14-day judicial remand in a case of spreading provocative narrative through social media. Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials produced Khadija Shah before Judicial Magistrate Imran Abid in district courts.

The FIA’s prosecutor submitted that the accused spread provocative narrative through tweets on May-9 which were still being retweeted. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. However, Khadija Shah’s counsel opposed the request, submitting that his client was behind the bars for the past five months. The court, on completion of arguments by the parties, turned down the request for physical remand and sent the accused to jail on 14-day judicial remand. The court directed for producing the accused on expiry of the remand term. It is pertinent to mention here, the FIA officials had arrested Khadija Shah from jail, earlier in the day, and produced before the court.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Meanwhile, the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday sought a reply from inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab on a contempt petition, filed by fashion designer Khadija Shah against police high-ups over her arrest in a third case related to May-9 violence despite bail in two cases. The single bench comprising Justice Ali Baqar Najafi heard the contempt petition filed by the fashion designer. IGP Punjab Usman Anwar and others appeared before the court at the start of proceedings.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023