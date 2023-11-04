DC launches cleanliness drive in Sukkur

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday launched a cleanliness drive by planting a tree at his office. ADC Sukkur, health, education and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that he wanted to turn the city neat and clean and under the cleanliness plan, the garbage would be lifted from every nook and corner of the city. He said that neat and clean environment helped avoid the spread of dengue and malaria, open plots and graveyards should be cleaned, water should not be stagnated anywhere, he added.