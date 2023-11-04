Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC launches cleanliness drive in Sukkur

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday launched a cleanliness drive by planting a tree at his office. ADC Sukkur, health, education and other officers concerned were present on the occasion. The deputy commissioner said that he wanted to turn the city neat and clean and under the cleanliness plan, the garbage would be lifted from every nook and corner of the city. He said that neat and clean environment helped avoid the spread of dengue and malaria, open plots and graveyards should be cleaned, water should not be stagnated anywhere, he added.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023