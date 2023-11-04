Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

DC South chairs meeting on anti-polio campaign

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Deputy Commissioner South Karachi Captain (Rtd) Altaf Hussain Sario on Friday chaired a meeting on the performance of the ongoing anti-polio campaign. In the meeting, a briefing was given by polio teams on the details of ongoing polio campaign. DC South was apprised of the problems encountered in different sub-divisions during the polio campaign. The DC South said that polio teams and monitoring officers should make every possible effort to ensure door-to-door access and make the campaign 100 percent successful. Also, until the last day of the campaign, ensure announcements through mosques in the morning hours and direct all teams to be in the field at 9 am, he directed. He also instructed the concerned officers and team members to make maximum efforts to achieve better results in the campaign. The meeting was attended by the assistant commissioners of various sub-divisions of Karachi South, health officers including the commissioners, polio campaign in-charges and other relevant participants.

APCA urges govt to transfer deputation officers

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023