Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry was Saturday "arrested" from his residence in Islamabad and "taken to an unknown place".

The development was confirmed by his wife Hiba Fawad Chaudhary, who said her husband was arrested by police and men in plainclothes men.

"We have not been told why Fawad is being arrested," Hiba said.

Chaudhry's wife also took to X, formerly Twitter, about her husband's arrest.

"Fawad Arrested and taken to unknown place," she wrote in her post.

More to follow