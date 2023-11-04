FDA seals three illegal colonies

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has sealed three illegal housing colonies besides demolishing illegal constructions during a crackdown on unapproved housing schemes.

A spokesperson said here on Friday that an FDA team, led by Deputy Director Enforcement Imtiaz Ali Goraya, inspected status of various housing scheme and found that Paramount City and Blossom City on Satiana Road and Gulshan-e-Haram Villas in Chak No 223-RB were being established illegally. Therefore, the team took action and sealed offices of these schemes besides demolishing their illegal structures.

Developers of these housing schemes have been asked to get approval for establishment of housing schemes and fulfil legal requirements, he added.