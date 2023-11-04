Fesco imposes Rs435.1m fine on 3,465 electricity thieves

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed Rs435.1 million fine on 3,465 electricity thieves, caught during last 56 days of anti-powertheft campaign in the region. Spokesperson Tahir Sheikh said here on Friday that FESCO had launched a vigorous anti-theft drive on special direction of Minister of Energy (Power Division) and during 56 days of this campaign the antitheft teams of the company caught 3,465 power pilferers from its eight districts. The company imposed Rs435.1 million fine on pilferers under the head of detection units of 9.371 million in addition to recovering Rs251.8 million from them. FESCO had also got cases registered against 3,290 accused, whereas the police had arrested 2,782 electricity thieves so far, he added.