Five men injured as two groups clash using axes, batons

HYDERABAD-At least five persons were injured in a clash between two groups of people in Tandojam here on Friday evening.

According to the police, both sides were armed with axes and batons during the fight. The local people later shifted 5 injured persons to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The injured have been identified as 20-year-old Dil Sher Khoso, 22-year-old Ayaz Khoso, 25-year-old Ghulam Muhammad Khoso, 18-year-old Bashir Khoso and 30-year-old Muhammad Afzal. The police said they were yet to register an FIR of the incident and to arrest the suspects.

Separately, the GOR police apprehended a suspect and recovered over 1.24 kilograms hashish from his possession. The police spokesman informed that Munawar Panhwar was rounded up in a raid near GOR colony and he was later booked in an FIR on the state’s complaint under the Narcotics Control Act.