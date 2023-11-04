Five retailers blocked for illegal deductions

SARGODHA - Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) tehsil Noor Purr Thal blocked five retailers over corruption.

Saleem Ahmed, Assistant Director BISP and Incharge Tehsil Office told media that after receiving countless complaints against BISP retailers regarding BISP sum deductions, he conducted raids and found five retailers guilty and blocked them. The retailers were- Abdullah Mobiles, Asif Traders, Akkasha Mobiles, Shahzaib Mobiles and Imran Mobiles & Telecom.

Saleem Ahmed said that these retailers were illegal deducting money from the beneficiaries for a long time.

TWO YOUTH SHOT DEAD IN SARGODHA

Armed men gunned down two youth over various reasons in jurisdiction Jhal Chakian police station of Sargodha on Friday, police said.

According to details, the first incident took place Chak 55 Northern where a youth identified as Anwar was shot dead after exchange of hot words. The police arrested the culprits with murder weapons.

Armed men of rival group gunned down Ubaid-ur-Rehman, 35, over old enmity and fled the scene of crime.

The police registered separate cases in both incidents and started raids to arrest culprits involved in second murder.