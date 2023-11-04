France demands Israel explain strike on Gaza French Institute

Saturday, November 04, 2023
November 04, 2023
PARIS - France said Friday it had been informed by Israel that its forces had carried out a strike on the French Institute in Gaza, adding it was demanding an explanation. “We were informed by the Israeli authorities that the French Institute in Gaza had been targeted by an Israeli strike,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “We have asked the Israeli authorities to communicate to us without delay... the tangible elements which motivated this decision,” it said. No staff or French nationals were present at the time of the strike, the ministry said. The government-backed French Institute runs cultural outreach programmes around the world. The fighting between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel was triggered by Hamas’ bloody raids on October 7, which Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

Agencies

