Saturday, November 04, 2023
Frontier Law College students visit Judicial Academy

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Following its tradition, a delegation of students of 10th Semester of the Frontier Law College, Peshawar, visited the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judicial Academy on Friday.

Akhtar Ali Khan, the founder and director of the college, and faculty members of the college accompanied the delegation.

Muhammad Shoaib, Director General (Acting) of the Academy, in his welcome address, highlighted objectives of the Academy. 

He appreciated efforts of the college administration for arranging the visits as a part of legal education.

The delegation was briefed about the administrative structure and working of the Academy. An interactive session was also arranged for the students with directors of the Academy. The students discussed various matters including those relating to careers in legal and judicial professions. The delegation also visited various wings and the facilities available at the Academy.

 The Founding Director, in his concluding remarks, appreciated warm welcome and hospitality by the Academy. He admired the services of the Academy in building capacities of the justice sector stakeholders.

APP

