Harmful for Pakistan if Arif Alvi continues to be president: JUI-F

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) has termed it harmful for the country and its constitution if Dr Arif Alvi continues to be the president of Pakistan.

The JUI-F, through its spokesperson Aslam Ghauri, in a statement on X, erstwhile Twitter, stated that Arif Alvi was making a mockery of his position as the state’s head.

“Whether it be the no-confidence motion, the dissolution of the assembly or the election date, the role of the incumbent president has always been controversial,” it went on to add.

The JUI-F opined that Dr Alvi must step down as the president before the commencement of next general elections.

Based on the crimes President Alvi has committed, he must be in Attock Jail instead of the Aiwan-e-Sadr (Presidency), added the JUI-F which is led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman.