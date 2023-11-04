Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains hit final day of royal tour in Kenya

Agencies
November 04, 2023
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Mombasa , Kenya - King Charles III’s final day in Kenya on Friday was hit by heavy rains and floods as he toured the historic heart of the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa. The inclement weather derailed plans for Charles and Queen Camilla to ride in an electric tuktuk to Fort Jesus, a 400-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site in Mombasa’s Old Town. Instead, the royal couple briefly posed for photographs inside the three-wheeler vehicle, which was decorated in a bold African pattern and a Union Jack logo. Kenya’s coast and other parts of the country have been battered by torrential rains and sometimes raging floods in recent days. The UN’s humanitarian agency, OCHA, said last month that eastern Africa would likely encounter heavier than normal rains over the October-December period because of the El Nino phenomenon.

Tags:

Agencies

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1698993690.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023