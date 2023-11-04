Saturday, November 04, 2023
HESCO recovers 151 million rupees in recent actions

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) recovered more than 151 million rupees during the ongoing operation against defaulters and electricity thieves in the region, on 02 November, out of which 150.1 million rupees were collected from defaulters and more than one million rupees were received as fines. According to the HESCO spokesperson, in recent actions, the power supply was disconnected from four transformers, including one in Hyderabad Circle, one in Laar Circle and two transformers in Nawabshah Circle for outstanding dues exceeding 9.111 million rupees. The spokesperson apprised that a total of 6744.4 million rupees has been collected from defaulters and power thieves since September 07 at the beginning of this campaign.

