Imran moves SC seeking post-arrest bail in cipher case

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan Friday moved the Supreme Court (SC) seeking post-arrest bail in the missing cipher case. Imran filed the plea through his counsel Salman Safdar. In his petition, he challenged the Islamabad High Court verdict against halting the proceedings of the cipher case against him, dismissing his petitions and allowing interrogation. The move comes after the IHC rejected Imran’s petitions seeking post-arrest bail in the cipher case and the dismissal of its first information report (FIR) last week.

The court had ruled that the PTI chief, in his capacity as prime minister, was also not authorised to declassify the diplomatic cipher. The court noted that according to the prosecution, the cipher was in the possession of the PTI chairman. IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq ruled that the deposed premier’s petitions were “without merit” and that Imran had other legal avenues available under the Code of Criminal Procedure. The court emphasised that Imran’s speech at a rally was not part of his duties as the prime minister but a political engagement.