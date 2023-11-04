Islamabad Literature Festival 9th edition kicks off

ISLAMABAD-The 9th edition of Islamabad Literature Festival (ILF) kicked off in Islamabad on Friday with the title Celebrating Words, Wisdom and Ideas at Gandhara Citizen Club, F-9 Park Islamabad.

Theme of ILF this year is “People, Planet, Possibilities” which call for individuals, communities and organizations to paly their role for sustainable and inclusive world.

It’s a two and half day festival which will finish on Sunday with 53 sessions and 150 speakers.

Inaugral session of ILF included British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott as guest of honor, Iftikhar Arif, a renowned dramatist, short story teller and poet, Victoria Shofield a historian and commentator on world affairs, Arshad Saeed, Managing Director of Oxford University Press who are organizer of the festival and Khalid Mehmood from Gets Pharma who are sponsors of the festival.

Arshad Hussain commenced the session by thanking all the attendees. He talked about brief history of Islamabad and some of the literary figures it has produced such as Josh Malihabadi, Perveen Shakir, Sadiqain and many others. He talked about significance of literature and literature festivals to celebrate diverse perspectives of all the literature to sit together under one roof and share their thoughts.

Jane Marriot, British High Commissioner to Pakistan, expressed gratitude for the recognition that Pakistani authors, specially those writing in English language had attained at a global level. She also said that literature is very powerful in all forms.

Words in all languages matters and as a diplomat she knows how importance words possess. She stressed that political parties, organizations and parents have to encourage children under 10 years of age have to read at least one hour a day.

She also talked about how Pakistan has done very little to contribute in climate change challenge that has been faced by the world but it’s 8th most climate vulnerable country in the world. She talked about floods in 2022 which impacted education of almost 3.5 million children.

Ms. Marriot talked about friendship of UK and Pakistan by saying, “It is a long friendship, it is a deep friendship and it is based on mutual respect.”

Iftikhar Arif while talking at the inaugral session stressed that since elections are right around the corner all the political parties should talk more about education, languages and literature. He also said there are 76 languages in Pakistan who would die in future if they’re not taught and given importance by the authorities. He expressed his deep and profound sympathies on armed conflict in Gaza Strip and need for peace in the region.

Victoria Schofield, expressed her happiness to be back in Pakistan. She started her speech by talking in Urdu which was applauded by the audience. She spoke about literacy rate of Pakistan and how population is impacting it. She also said the education is non negotiable and girls education must be given priority.

The inaugral session was attended by politicians, journalists, literataries and participants from all walks of life. The volunteers mostly young students wearing red t-shirts were appreciated and encouraged by all the speakers of inaugral session.