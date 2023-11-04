Israel rejectsUS call for Gaza ceasefire unless hostages freed

AVIV/JENIN/BEIRUT/UNITED NATIONS - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Friday that his government opposed any temporary ceasefire in Gaza unless Hamas freed all the hostages it holds. He also said that it would continue to block fuel from entering Gaza.

“Israel is objecting a temporary ceasefire which does not include freeing all our hostages,” Netanyahu said during televised remarks on Friday. “Israel does not allow fuel into the Gaza Strip and is objecting to funds being transferred into Gaza strip.”

Speaking during a visit to Israel Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed Washington’s desire to see humanitarian pauses in the fighting in the Gaza Strip, while acknowledging the challenge of preventing Hamas from using the temporary cessations to its advantage. Before his departure, Blinken said he would seek “concrete steps” from Israel to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, as US President Joe Biden also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict. This is Blinken’s second trip to the Middle East since fighting erupted on October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a massive attack on southern Israel that left 1,400 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials. Blinken also said during the news conference that the US and Israel have “identified mechanisms” to get much-needed fuel to Gaza’s hospitals. The Israeli military on Friday said 241 hostages are believed to have been taken by Hamas on October 7. The military also said Friday the death toll of Israeli soldiers fighting in Gaza is up to 25.

‘VIOLENCE IN THE WEST BANK’

The situation in the West Bank has become “alarming and urgent”, the United Nations said Friday, citing in particular an escalation of violence by Israeli settlers towards Palestinians. From October 7 to Thursday, 132 Palestinians, including 41 children, had been killed in the West Bank while two Israeli soldiers also perished, the UN rights office said. Much of the world’s attention has been focused on the Gaza Strip since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7. But “the situation in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is alarming and urgent, amid the increasing and multi-layered human rights violations of Palestinians occurring there”, spokeswoman Elizabeth Throssell told reporters in Geneva.

ISRAELI RAIDS KILL 6 PALESTINIANS IN WEST BANK: MINISTRY

Israeli forces on Friday killed six Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as violence surges in the occupied territory in tandem with the Gaza war. It said three men aged between 17 and 26 were killed in the northern city of Jenin, a stronghold of Palestinian armed groups and the target of frequent military incursions. According to Palestinian news agency Wafa, two of them died when a drone strike hit a house in the city’s refugee camp. The Israeli army on Friday said its forces were “operating against Hamas” across the West Bank, with operations in Jenin and the northern city of Nablus. In the southern city of Hebron, two more Palestinians aged 33 and 36 were killed during a military raid on Fawwar refugee camp, the ministry and Wafa said.