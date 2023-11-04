Israeli army strikes entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in Gaza

The Israeli army on Saturday targeted the entrance of Al-Nasr Children’s Hospital in the western Gaza City, according to Hamas-affiliated Al-Aqsa TV.

Several Palestinian local media outlets reported that civilian casualties were caused due to the attack.

The Israeli army has recently targeted Palestinian hospitals in the Gaza Strip including the Al-Shifa Hospital, Al-Quds Hospital, and Indonesian Hospital.

The Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7.

More than 10,700 people have been killed in the conflict, including at least 9,227 Palestinians, mostly children and women, and nearly 1,540 Israelis.