Saturday, November 04, 2023
Jane Marriott reinforces UK’s commitment to support minority rights

Staff Reporter
November 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott has reinforced the UK’s commitment to supporting minority rights and socio-economic development during her visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. On Wednesday, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott had visited Peshawar and Nowshera. During her visit, she engaged in a series of meetings and events to reinforce the UK’s commitment to supporting interfaith harmony, minority rights, socio-economic development and regional stability, said a British High Commission statement. The visit started with a tour of the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque, where she and Maulana Tayyab Qureshi emphasized the importance of respecting cultural heritage and fostering interfaith dialogue. She then met with officials from the United Nations Development Programme, and the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to discuss border governance and connectivity in the Newly Merged Districts. After discussing security and the importance of timely elections with KP’s Caretaker Chief Minister Azam Khan, Jane Marriott, and the Caretaker Chief Minister, launched GoBiz, an online portal designed to improve governmentbusiness relations.

Staff Reporter

