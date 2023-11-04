JI to hold march on Nov 8 to express solidarity with Palestinian children

KARACHI -Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi is going to invite private and public schools to participate in the Karachi Children March to be held on November 8 to express solidarity with Palestinian children. The march will be taken out on Wednesday at 10 am, at Shahrah-e-Quaideen. The JI has started preparations for the march. On Friday, a high level meeting of the party, chaired by JI Karachi General Secretary Munim Zaffar, held at Idara Noor-e-Haq -- the JI Karachi headquarters, reviewed the arrangements in this regard. The huddle was briefed that a letter by JI Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will be delivered to all schools in this regard. Tens of thousands of children along with their teachers or guardians are expected to participate in the children march, the meeting was informed. Speaking on the occasion, Zaffar said that in open violation of all rules and regulations, Israel was targeting civilians and even hospitals were being pounded with bombs in Gaza, whereas the global community was playing the role of spectators. He said that half of the victims of over 9000 deaths in the recent wave of terrorism are children. The Karachi Children March will express solidarity with Palestinians and urged the global powers to play their due role for Palestinian children.