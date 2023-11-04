Saturday, November 04, 2023
KMU, HMC, KGMC sign MoU for health care education

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2023
Peshawar  -  A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for health care education and training was signed, between Khyber Medical University (KMU) Department of family medicine Peshawar, MTI Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) and Khyber Girls’ Medical College (KGMC), Peshawar.

On behalf of KMU, VC Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Dr Abdul Jalil Head Department of Family Medicine while on behalf of HMC Prof Dr Shehzad Akbar Medical Director and on behalf of KGMC Prof Dr Zahid Aman signed memorandums of understanding.

The MoU states that KMU is committed to introducing quality medical education and a multidisciplinary holistic health care approach. Dr Kashif, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Nazir, Dr Shamshad, and Dr Ambreen of HMC and senior faculty members were also present in the prestigious ceremony of MoU.

Speaking on the occasion, VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that we are delighted to share an important milestone in our ongoing commitment to enhance healthcare education and delivery.

Our Staff Reporter

