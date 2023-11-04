Saturday, November 04, 2023
KP CS, IGP review preparations for general elections

OUR STAFF REPORT
November 04, 2023
Peshawar  -  In a significant development towards ensuring smooth conduct of upcoming general elections, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, and Inspector General Police, Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, jointly chaired a review meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The meeting, attended by key officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Provincial Election Commissioner, Local Government Secretary, Education Secretary and security personnel, focused on the preparations for the general elections. During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Abid Majeed, gave a detailed briefing on the election preparations. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners to work closely with district election commissioners in their respective districts.

The Chief Secretary saied that the provincial government would extend all-out support to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting free, fair and transparent elections. He urged concerned authorities to expedite preparations in accordance with the ECP’s guidelines, emphasising that the caretaker government’s primary objective was to facilitate transparent electoral process in collaboration with ECP.

The Chief Secretary also ordered provision of facilities at the polling stations, especially those located within educational institutions, ensuring a conducive environment for voters. The meeting decided that political parties would be required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from deputy commissioners for their public meetings.

