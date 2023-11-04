KP Governor opens road at Johns Cathedral Church

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday inaugurated a road inside Johns Cathedral church at Peshawar cantonment which completed at a cost of over Rs7million.

He said our relations with Christian community were based on respect, and the minorities communities settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were highly respectable for others.

The Governor said the services of Christian community were highly praiseworthy for the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says an official statement.

The Christian community is very peaceful that always played a significant role in the province’s development and their welfare and uplift was top priority of the government.

The Constitution of Pakistan has ensured protection of the personal and religious rights of all minorities, he said.