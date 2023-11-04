Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP Governor opens road at Johns Cathedral Church

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here on Friday inaugurated a road inside Johns Cathedral church at Peshawar cantonment which completed at a cost of over Rs7million.

 He said our relations with Christian community were based on respect, and the minorities communities settled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were highly respectable for others.

The Governor said the services of Christian community were highly praiseworthy for the country including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, says an official statement.

The Christian community is very peaceful that always played a significant role in the province’s development and their welfare and uplift was top priority of the government.

The Constitution of Pakistan has ensured protection of the personal and religious rights of all minorities, he said.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023