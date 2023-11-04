Saturday, November 04, 2023
KP govt allocates Rs1b for operation of BRT service

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2023
Peshawar  -  The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated a budget of Rs1 billion to Trans Peshawar for the operations of the Peshawar BRT service during the four-month period from November 2023 to February 2024.

Additionally, funds have been promptly disbursed to cover the ongoing operational costs, ensuring that outstanding payments to service providers for the BRT are promptly settled. Contrary to recent speculations, there is no truth to the rumours of the service being closed or limited due to a lack of funding. Trans Peshawar remains committed to delivering exceptional public transportation services to the residents of Peshawar.

Zafar Ullah Khan, Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Transport and Housing, emphasised the importance of uninterrupted BRT operations, stating, “Zu Peshawar currently serves an impressive 300,000 passengers daily. Any disruption or closure, even for a short period, would have far-reaching consequences on the lives of Peshawar’s residents and the socio-economic fabric of the city.”

He also expressed his gratitude towards the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, particularly Minister of Finance Ahmad Rasool Bangash, for their unwavering support and timely release of funds. He added, “These funds will play a pivotal role in settling the outstanding payments to the service providers, ensuring the continued provision of the highest quality services to the people of Peshawar.”

