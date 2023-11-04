Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP govt condemns DIK blast

APP
November 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government expresses deep sorrow and grief over the loss of valuable human lives in the terrorist act in D I Khan. The government offers prayers for the martyrs, and prayers for patience and solace are extended to the bereaved families.

The statement issued on Friday emphasises that such cowardly and heinous acts will not diminish the determination of the nation and law enforcement agencies responsible for upholding the rule of law.

The entire nation stands united against terrorism, and the people of this region, along with law enforcement agencies, have played a pivotal role in the fight against terrorism.

The establishment of peace and the protection of the lives and properties of citizens are paramount for any government. The provincial government is committed to making every possible effort to achieve this goal. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has made significant sacrifices in the war against terrorism, and these sacrifices will not go in vain.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023