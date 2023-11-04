Saturday, November 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE Dept

Our Staff Reporter
November 04, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) has recommended an inquiry into the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education Department (E&SE) regarding the absence of merit lists for female SST in all zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 12, 1999.

The Commission made the decision during a meeting chaired by Chief Information Commissioner, Farah Hamid, while addressing a complaint from Syeda Rozina Kausar. Mrs Kausar had requested notification details of Female Senior School Teachers issued by the E&SE Department in 1999.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the Public Information Officer (PIO)/Assistant Director of the E&SE Department to make the missing records available on their department’s website.

The Commission will also approach the Secretary of the E&SE Department to initiate an inquiry into the missing records.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-11-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1699072087.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023