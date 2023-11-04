KPIC directs inquiry against E&SE Dept

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission (KPIC) has recommended an inquiry into the Directorate of Elementary & Secondary Education Department (E&SE) regarding the absence of merit lists for female SST in all zones of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 12, 1999.

The Commission made the decision during a meeting chaired by Chief Information Commissioner, Farah Hamid, while addressing a complaint from Syeda Rozina Kausar. Mrs Kausar had requested notification details of Female Senior School Teachers issued by the E&SE Department in 1999.

Additionally, the Commission has directed the Public Information Officer (PIO)/Assistant Director of the E&SE Department to make the missing records available on their department’s website.

The Commission will also approach the Secretary of the E&SE Department to initiate an inquiry into the missing records.