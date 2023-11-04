Saturday, November 04, 2023
LHC orders authorities to seal factories causing pollution

LHC orders authorities to seal factories causing pollution
Agencies
November 04, 2023
LAHORE   -  The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered relevant authorities to seal factories involved in causing pollution. The court further ordered that such factories should not be de-sealed until their owner gave an affidavit stating that the factory would be demolished in case of violation again. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Haroon Farooq and others seeking directions to check the rising smog.

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa and other officials appeared before the court during the proceedings. 

The commissioner apprised the court that indiscriminate action would be taken against smokeemitting vehicles and necessary directions had been issued to traffic police in this regard. At this stage, the court observed, “We are moving in the right direction,” and directed for taking pictures of such vehicles. The commissioner further submitted that steps were taken to promote the trend of cycling and TEPA had been directed to develop tracks for cycling.

LESCO detects 338 power pilfering connections on 56th day

Agencies

