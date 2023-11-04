Liquid hashish makers, suppliers arrested in Karachi

KARACHI - The Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid in Karachi’s Defence area and recovered a drug manufacturing lab – the first of a kind in the country’s history. Director General (DG) Excise Sindh, Aurangzeb Pehnoor, in a statement alleged that the accused used to convert hashish into a liquid form, which can be used in electric cigarettes. The drug was supplied in several posh areas in the guise of vape – electric cigarettes. Meanwhile, during the raid, two accused were arrested from the scene, however, two machines and liquid containers were taken into custody.