Mianwali terror attack: Leadership vows to resist attempts to destabilise Pakistan

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Saturday expressed the resolve to resist the attempts to undermine national security, as the terrorists attacked a training airbase in Mianwali.

Kakar – after the troops thwarted the terror attack, killing all the nine attackers – in a message posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, said the valiant Pakistan Air Force (PAF) had once again proven its mettle by thwarting a cowardly terrorist attack in Mianwali.

“Any attempt to undermine our security will meet with unwavering resistance. The nation stands with you and we salute your courage and resolve,” he added.

Similarly, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the names of the terrorists involved in the DI Khan, Pasni and Mianwali attacks must be different, but the hidden enemy was the same.