Mosque loudspeakers used for issuing warnings for illegal Afghan refuges

KARACHI-After the deadline expired for illegal foreigners, authorities launched a crackdown against illegal Afghan refugees countrywide including in Karachi. Stringent security arrangements have been put in place at key locations, including Sultanabad Hostel Haji Camp, Amin House Boy Scout Hostel, and Jacobabad Gymkhana in Karachi, to oversee the evacuation process.

Police authorities made announcements through mosque loudspeakers, urging Afghan nationals to engage in volunteer repatriation before the deadline, which is set to conclude on November 3. As part of the evacuation efforts, 227 individuals, including seven families, have been successfully transferred to Boys Hostel Sultanabad in Karachi, marking a significant step in the repatriation process. Since the commencement of the operation on October 8, a total of 617 families and 4,208 illegal individuals have voluntarily returned to Afghanistan from Karachi and Sindh through the Chaman border crossing. Given the government’s deadline, Afghan citizens residing in Pakistan illegally have been steadily making their way to designated transit points, where they are met with a range of essential services and facilities.