Muslim unity

I would like to draw the attention of the Muslim Ummah to a very important thing: “Unity.” Have you ever wondered why Muslims, with more than 2 billion, are still oppressed and victimized? Have you ever realised that there are 59 Muslim-majority countries, and still the people of Palestine, Bur­ma, Kashmir, Myanmar, Uyghurs, India, France, and across the globe are suffering? No, we never thought about it because we are busy in our own lives, in our very own busy schedules, and in our very own foreign policies.

We, being the first Muslim atom­ic power, observe black days and solidarity days and do nothing. However, on the other hand, west­ern agendas are supporting each other likewise. America donated 8 billion dollars to Israel to sup­port them, and we here are rais­ing voices: “We want peace.” OIC meetings are held with no sig­nificant solutions. Our most sa­cred books are continuously being burned and are labelled “Free­dom.” They slaughter Muslims and then call themselves big rep­resentatives of human rights. They snatch scarves from our wom­en and present themselves as big supporters of women’s rights. It’s time for us to wake up.

It’s time to show unity. It’s time to raise the voice for our sisters and brothers. It’s time to boycott all western products; it’s time to prove yourself a follower of the Prophet SAWW. If we join our hands together and start to feel what, actually, sisters and broth­ers are suffering, and if we raise the spirit of a true Muslim, then there will be no batil left.

SYEDA SUNYA SHAH,

Karachi.